Andy Murray clinches victory against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Indian Wells opener

Andy Murray produced his best tennis in the clutch moments to register a three-set victory against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the opening round at Indian Wells on Thursday.

The Briton beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round in a match that lasted for three-hour and 12 minutes.

Murray booked a second-round clash against Pablo Carreno Busta.

When he won four three-setters to go to his 71st tour-level final in Doha last month, Murray did not need to save a match point. Nevertheless, he did have to fend off two break points at 3-4 in the final set. On his fifth break point of the following game, the 35-year-old broke the game on an Etcheverry double fault.

Early on, Ethceverry's aggressive baseline game, which effectively combined power and spin, concerned Murray. He stopped a Murray pass attempt with quick hands at the net in a thrilling first-set tie-break, and then, on set point, nipped the very edge of the line with a forehand winner that left Murray speechless.



Murray turned the match around with a deep and precise counterattack, finishing with 28 victories to his opponent's 36. With his sixth ace, the 2009 Indian Wells finalist secured the victory.

The British player held his serve throughout the final two sets, fending off all three of his break points. On returns, he generated 20 break chances, including 10 in the first set and 8 in the third. The only two break points Murray had in the second set were both converted by Murray to force a decider. With two victories in five sets at the Australian Open and his four marathons in Doha, he is still unbeaten in final sets this year.

"In some of the matches I managed to win this year, I felt like I was fortunate in some of them, whereas today I really had lots of chances in that third set. I wasn't getting them and was getting really frustrated. He was coming up with some big serves at times but I also felt like I made some poor decisions as well. The more chances that went by the more you think about it," ATP.com quoted Murray as saying after the win, referring to his eight break chances in the final set.

"I did really well to keep going in the end... Another brutal match and glad I managed to get through it," he added.

"I don't think it is a coincidence, but last year I lost a lot of them. I was talking to my team about it, just saying like the law of averages... this can't keep going. Once I won one I did feel like I would start to feel more comfortable in those situations. Thankfully that's been the case. Obviously winning all seven, I'm aware that at some stage I'm going to lose one of them," he said of his record in deciding sets.

"I worked very hard in the offseason to put myself in a great position physically, and I feel very motivated. Even when I've gotten behind in matches I've kept fighting, kept trying to find solutions... I won some matches that certainly if some of these matches were played last year I wouldn't have won them," Murray added.


