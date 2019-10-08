Andy Murray to take part in Australian Open next year

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): UK's tennis player Andy Murray will be making his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

"Confirmed: @andy_murray will return to compete at the #AusOpen in 2020," Australian Open's official handle tweeted.



Murray is currently ranked at the 289th position in the ATP rankings. He recently defeated Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero at the Shangai Masters tournament.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old Murray had announced that he would be retiring after Wimbledon.

The tennis star was suffering immense pain in his hip and he had cited this reason behind his retirement.

However, Murray opted for hip surgery and then returned to play competitive tennis.

Belgium's Kim Clijsters will also make a return to the Grand Slam stage after an absence of more than seven years.

The 36-year-old retired to look after her family but she made an announcement last month that she was making a comeback in 2020.

Clijsters has won four Grand Slams, including the 2011 Australian Open. (ANI)

