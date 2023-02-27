Andy Murray withdraws from Dubai Tennis Championships due to recurring hip injury

Dubai [UAE], February 27 (ANI): Andy Murray has withdrawn from the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships due to a recurring hip issue, a statement released by the organizers confirmed the news on Monday.

Murray was scheduled to take part in the ATP 500 competition, where his opening-round opponent was Hubert Hurkacz (Round of 32). Murray, unfortunately, is unable to take part because of a persistent hip ailment.



The Dubai Tennis Championships released a statement on Twitter confirming the former World No.1's withdrawal.

"We regret to inform you that Andy Murray is unable to participate in this year's tournament. Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai. We wish Andy a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court in Dubai soon," Dubai Tennis Championship's statement read.

A persistent hip ailment has kept the three-time Grand Slam winner out of action continuously since the 2018 campaign. In order to restore the shape and fitness that once made him one of the most formidable players in the world, Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the beginning of 2019.

Earlier, at the 2023 Qatar Open, the former World No. 1 came perilously near to winning his first ATP championship since 2019 but was ultimately defeated by a strong Daniil Medvedev. The British made a heroic effort, but he was unable to match the Russian's tremendous play. (ANI)