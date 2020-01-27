Anil Khanna nominated as Life President of ATF

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): Anil Khanna was unanimously nominated as the Life President of Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) here on Monday.

The ATF's Board of Directors also appointed Khanna as the Chairman of the Finance Committee as well as Co-Chairman of the ATF foundation.

CS Sunder Raj was voted as the Senior Vice President of the federation, representing South Asia.

Anil Dhupar was elected as the member of the Senior Committee while VK Batra was voted as a member of the Constitution Committee of the ATF. (ANI)

