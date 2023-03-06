Ankita Raina among players in India's Billie Jean King Cup 2023 Asia/Oceania Group I squad

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced the Indian team which will feature in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup 2023 Asia/Oceania Group I, to be held in Uzbekistan from April 11 onwards.

The Indian team for this tennis meet will comprise Ankita Raina (world No. 241), Karman Kaur Thandi (world No. 268), Rutuja Bhosale (world No. 419), Sahaja Yamlapalli (world No. 454) and Vaidehi Chaudhari (world No. 492), who are the top five Indian players in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

World No. 618 Shrivalli Bhamidipaty will be going as the reserve player.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly called Fed Cup, is one of the most important international women's tennis events, bringing together some of the top-ranked stars of the sport from different nations, who compete as a team. The tournament is the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup.

AITA Professional Selection Committee selected the team on basis of several factors, including performance, fitness and form of the players.



"The team comprises some of the finest tennis players in India, who have consistently performed at the highest level in domestic and international tournaments. These players have demonstrated exceptional skill, talent, and dedication to the sport," the AITA said as quoted by Olympics.com.

Shalini Thakur Chawla will serve as the non-playing skipper and Radhika Kanitkar will be the coach. Ajeeta Goel will be the team physio.

India will play China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and home team Uzbekistan in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 Asia/Oceania Group I.

The top-placed two teams from the group will qualify for the play-offs, which will be held in November this year and the bottom two sides face relegation to Asia/Oceania Group II for 2024.

Last year, India had finished third, behind China and Japan, in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I last year. (ANI)

