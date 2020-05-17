Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan to be nominated for Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Tennis players Ankita Raina and Divij Sharan are set to be nominated for the Arjuna Award by the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

For the Dhyan Chand Award, the body will nominate Nandan Bal's name.

"AITA has decided to nominate Ankita Raina and Divij Sharan for Arjuna Award this year and coach Nandan Bal for Dhyan Chand Award," a source in AITA told ANI.

Raina, who won a women's singles bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, is the highest-ranked Indian on WTA rankings at 163.

On the other hand, Sharan had won a gold medal in the men's doubles event in Jakarta along with Rohan Bopanna. In September 2019, Sharan clinched the men's doubles title in the St Petersburg Open with partner Igor Zelenay. (ANI)

