Argentina Open: Sumit Nagal stuns Christian Garinto to record biggest win of his career

Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 4 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Thursday outclassed World no. 22 Christian Garinto in the Argentina Open and registered his biggest win of the career.

In the second round clash, Nagal defeated Chile's Garinto 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Indian had the upper hand in the game and dominated the match to secure an easy win.

This is his first-ever win over a Top 50 player. Nagal has faced top-ranked players like Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem in the past. He was even able to clinch the first set against Federer in the 2019 US Open. Nagal encountered Thiem in the second-round clash of the 2020 US Open.



Nagal will now face Albert Ramos Vinolas in the quarter-final on Friday.

Earlier, when being asked by ANI whether we could expect players outside the Big Three to win more Grand Slams going ahead, Nagal had said: "Tennis is a sport where anything can happen, to me if someone wins from the Top 3, it would not be a surprise as well."

"To try to match what Federer does is very difficult. What I learnt from him is how he understands himself and how he reads the game. He will never make the same mistake twice, I felt that I learnt more when I played against Dominic Thiem. I would like to play the way Thiem plays, he is serving very smart, he has got a good forehand, I would love to have that in my game," he had added. (ANI)

