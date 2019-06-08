Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh defeats Vondrousova to win Women's French Open title

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:01 IST

Paris [France], June 8 (ANI): Ashleigh Barty defeated 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 in the final on Saturday to lift the Women's French Open title.
As a result of this win, Barty has become the first Australian woman to win the French Open title since 1973.
The 23-year-old Barty also becomes the first player from her country to win a major singles title since Samantha Stosur at the 2011 US Open.
This was a first Grand-Slam final for both the tennis players. Barty was superior to the two finalists in the match that was played on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. The entire clash lasted for an hour and ten minutes.
In the first set, the first serve was taken by Barty and she looked in good touch from the very start. She quickly took a lead of 30-0 but Vondrousova opened up with a forehand. But she failed to capitalise and an ace from Barty completed the hold.
Australian Barty looked in ominous touch throughout the first set, not allowing the Czech Vondrousova to create any kind of momentum in the match. Barty just dropped one game in the entire first set and she ended up winning the first set 6-1 in just 28 minutes.
The second game of the second set lasted for seven minutes as both Barty and Vondrousova looked to break each other games, but Barty managed to win the second game and took a 2-0 lead in the second set.
However, after being 0-2 down in the second set, Vondrousova came back strongly in the match as she won the third game, bringing the scoreline to 2-1 in the second set.
Both the players brought their A game in the second set and the scoreline was 5-3 in favour of Barty in the second set.
The Men's French Open final will be played between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem on June 9. (ANI)

iocl