ATF elects Sunder Raju as Member of the Board of Directors

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): All India Tennis Association's Vice President CS Sunder Raju was elected as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation on December 1.

Raju's tenure in the office will last for two years.

"We are proud to inform you that our Vice President of AITA, Mr C. S. Sunder Raju has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation in its Annual General Meeting held at Bengaluru on Ist Dec 2019 for a period of two years," reads AITA's press release.

In the recently concluded Davis Cup India had progressed to the 2020 Qualifiers after securing a 4-0 lead against Pakistan in the on Saturday.

India completed a 4-0 win after Sumit Nagal defeated Yousef Kalil 6-1 6-0 in 32 minutes long clash. (ANI)

