ATP Finals: Casper Ruud downs Taylor Fritz, advances to SF

Turin [Italy], November 16 (ANI): Norway's Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing ATP finals after prevailing in an exciting clash with American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

The third seed clinched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) win over the American to confirm his progression from Green Group. Coming into the match after a win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ruud managed to hold his calm to clinch the semifinal spot after a tense battle of two-hours and 12 minutes.

After the competitors won one set each, both dominated by serve, Fritz took the help of a stunning diving backhand volley to save a break point at 2-2, 40/A at the decider. Ruud kept his nerves in the final set, faced no break points and produced some good hitting in the tie-breaker which saw Fritz save two match points from 4/6. But Ruud was able to clinch a victory in their first-ever meeting against each other.

"Only a couple of points decide a match like this," Ruud said. "Fortunately for me, they went my way in the end. I was 5/1 up in the tie-break and he turned it around. He played some great points and hit some incredible winners to come back to 6/6. I hesitated a little bit at 6/4, but that is normal."



"There was a lot at stake... I am sad for Taylor, but I was so happy to see that last forehand sail long. To book my place in the semi-finals felt great."

Ruud has been a three-time champion during this ATP Tour, lifting trophies in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad. Last year at ATP Finals, the Norway player fell to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

He had won only two matches across four tour-level tournaments before ATP Finals and Ruud is happy to regain his form during this prestigious event.

"I think my movement has been much better in recent weeks," Ruud said."I feel I am moving better now than in the past months. You will face tougher moments in periods of your career when you are heavier in the legs, and they are not working. But here in Turin they are working well."

"Every time you feel your movement is good it gives you confidence, knowing you can reach a couple of extra balls," he concluded. (ANI)

