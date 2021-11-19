ATP Finals: Zverev reaches semis, Medvedev beats Sinner

Turin [Italy], November 19 (ANI): Alexander Zverev booked his berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2021 in Turin after he cruised past Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

With this win, the German moved to 2-1 in the Red Group action. Zverev, who had to beat Hurkacz to qualify following his three-set defeat to Red Group winner Daniil Medvedev, played aggressively and consistently, hitting 22 winners and committing just eight unforced errors to secure victory after 62 minutes.



In the dead rubber, Daniil Medvedev captured his third consecutive round-robin win to top the Red Group with a 3-0 record.

The world number two, who secured qualification for the last four on Tuesday when he beat Alexander Zverev, saved two match points as he edged home favourite Jannik Sinner 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) in front of a lively crowd at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Medvedev has now won his past eight matches at the season finale, having defeated Dominic Thiem to lift the trophy when the event was held in London last year. (ANI)

