ATP Rankings: Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches career-high 11, Jannik Sinner moves to 14

London [UK], September 13 (ANI): Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime moved to a career-high ATP ranking of 11, while Jannik Sinner also climbed to the career-best of No. 14 after their jubilant performances at the recently concluded US Open in New York.

21-year-old Felix climbed four spots to a career-high No. 11 in the ATP Rankings after he reached his maiden major semi-final at the Flushing Meadows. He became the first Canadian man to advance to the last four at the US Open in the tournament's history (since 1881) and the youngest man since Juan Martin del Potro (20) who lifted the trophy in 2009.



Jannik Sinner enjoyed a run to the fourth round at the US Open for the first time, defeating Gael Monfils in a five-set epic encounter before being stopped by World No. 4 Alexander Zverev. The 20-year-old Italian has therefore jumped two spots to a career-high No. 14. Last month he became the youngest ATP 500 champion after capturing the Citi Open title in Washington. He then defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz moved 17 places to No. 38 in the ATP Rankings after he became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era (since April 1968). The Spaniard captured the biggest win of his career when he upset World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Lloyd Harris of South Africa had a breakthrough US Open as he reached the quarter-finals at a major for the first time. The 24-year-old, who defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov and big-serving American Reilly Opelka en route to the last eight, has climbed 15 spots to a career-high No. 31. (ANI)

