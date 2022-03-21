ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic regains World no. 1 spot, Nadal back in top 3

London [UK], March 21 (ANI): The 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic regained the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday despite not featuring in Indian Wells.

The Serbian tennis star lost the number one spot in ATP rankings to Daniil Medvedev on February 28 as the Russian became the 27th player to reach No. 1 in the world.

But after Gael Monfils defeated Medvedev in the second round at the Indian Wells Masters, Djokovic has regained the number one spot.



The Serbian currently stands on top with 8465 points while Medvedev stands on the second spot with 8445 points.

Djokovic has only played one tournament this year. He played his first tournament of 2022 in Dubai where he lost to the Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely 4-6, 6-7(4) in the quarter-final.

Rafael Nadal, who lost to Taylor Fritz in the Indian wells final, has returned to the top three in the rankings. The World No.4 Rafael Nadal's unbeaten streak of 20 matches in 2022 came to an end as the 21-time grand slam champion lost to America's Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-7 (5-7) in the final of Indian Wells. (ANI)

