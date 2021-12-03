ATP urges for direct communication between Peng Shuai and WTA

Turin [Italy], December 3 (ANI): ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi on Thursday issued a statement regarding the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai situation and urged for a line of open direct communication between the player and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

"The situation involving Peng Shuai continues to raise serious concerns within and beyond our sport. The response to those concerns has so far fallen short. We again urge for a line of open direct communication between the player and the WTA in order to establish a clearer picture of her situation," stated Andrea Gaudenzi as per an official release.

"We know that sport can have a positive influence on society and generally believe that having a global presence gives us the best chance of creating opportunity and making an impact. We will continue to consult with our members and monitor any developments as this issue evolves," he stated further.



Earlier, WTA had announced that it would suspend all tournaments in China as the body is concerned about the safety of Peng Shuai.

Over the course of the last few weeks, WTA has been involved in a tussle with Beijing regarding Shuai's well-being.

Shuai had sent shockwaves when she accused Zhang Gaoli, a senior Chinese government official, of sexual abuse. The highest-profile case in China's #MeToo movement was kept under tight wraps with the reputation of the officials involved safeguarded at all costs.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week said in a statement that its president, Thomas Bach, had a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympian Peng Shuai, joined by a Chinese sports official and an IOC official.

The statement said that, during the call, Peng appeared to be "doing fine" and "relaxed," and said she "would like to have her privacy respected". The IOC did not explain how the video call with Peng had been organized, given the difficulties other concerned parties have had reaching her. (ANI)

