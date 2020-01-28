Aus Open: Sofia Kenin advances to semi-final of Grand Slam for first time

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 28 (ANI): American tennis player Sofia Kenin on Tuesday advanced to the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.
Kenin defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open.
The 21-year-old won the match in straight sets and dropped just eight points combined in the match.
Earlier in the day, Ashleigh Barty also progressed to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
Barty defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.
Now, Barty and Kenin will take on each other in the semi-final of the tournament. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:48 IST
