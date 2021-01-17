Australian Open: 25 players in quarantine after passenger on flight tests positive for COVID-19

Melbourne [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Australian Open on Sunday announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus.

As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all now in quarantine.

"One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Doha which arrived at 5.30am on 16 January. The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," Australian Open said in a statement.

"There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players. All are already in quarantine hotels. The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it added.



Earlier on Saturday, two positive COVID-19 cases were reported on a charter flight that was also carrying players. As a result, all 24 players on board were put under quarantine.

"Two positive COVID-19 tests were returned from one of the charter flights into Melbourne in the past 24 hours. There were 79 people on the flight, including 67 passengers, of which 24 are players," the Australian Open had said in a statement.

"The two positive tests have been returned by a member of the flight crew and a passenger who is not a player, who returned a negative test within 72 hours prior to boarding the flight. All passengers from the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the two positive cases transferred to a health hotel. The 24 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotels rooms for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it had added.

On Saturday, Australian Open had also announced that 23 players were put under quarantine after one passenger had tested positive for coronavirus.

"One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Abu Dhabi in the past 24 hours. There were 64 people on the flight, including 23 players. All passengers from the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the positive case, who is not a player and had tested negative before the flight, has been transferred to a health hotel. The 23 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," Australian Open had said. (ANI)

