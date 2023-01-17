Australian Open: Andy Murray edges past Berrettini in epic five-setter

Melbourne [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Andy Murray turned back the clock at the Australian Open on Tuesday to survive a five-set thriller against Matteo Berrettini and clinch a first-round win at the Rod Laver Arena.

Murray needed four hours and 49 minutes to complete a marathon 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(10-6) win. It was his first Top 20 win at a Grand Slam in more than five years.

With a spirited performance packed with shotmaking and crafty techniques as well as riding on his luck, with Berrettini botching a backhand passing shot on match point at 5-4 in the fifth set, Murray edged past the Italian tennis star.

The 35-year-old made Berettini uncomfortable by attacking his weak backhand throughout the entire match and blunting his strong forehand with a combination of slice and force. After Berrettini converted a break point to take the lead 3-2 in the third set, neither was able to break the other's serve for the remainder of the match.

In the fourth set tie-break, Murray twice came perilously close to match point but was thwarted by some brilliant tennis from Berrettini. At 6/6, the Italian's frantic one-handed pass caused Murray, who was diving, to fumble. Two points later, Berrettini handled Murray's ferocious pass attempt and forced Murray to make another mistake.



But in the fifth set, the Englishman didn't take any chances, sprinting to a 5/0 lead in the tie-break to secure victory.

Even though the last two sets were close, the first three were decided by early breaks. Despite Berrettini's improved ground coverage as the match wore on, Murray broke his serve in the first two sets.

The Italian won the fourth set by blending his strength with just enough patience and defence in the critical moments, but he frequently faltered in the tie-break.

With his 50th Australian Open victory, Murray was able to exact a measure of revenge on Berrettini, who had defeated him at the 2022 US Open and was enjoying a three-match lead in head-to-head ATP meetings.

Murray will next play the winner of the clash between home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis and Italian Fabio Fognini. (ANI)

