Australian Open: Andy Murray knocked out by World No.120 qualifier Taro Daniel

Melbourne [Australia], January 20 (ANI): World No.120 qualifier Taro Daniel of Japan stunned three time grand slam champion Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2nd round of men's singles here at the John Cain Arena in a match that lasted two hours and 48 minutes.

Murray was broken in the third game of the match itself by the Japanese and in no time he took a 3-1 lead. The two-time Olympic champion clawed his way back in the sixth game to break Daniel's serve and level the match 3-3. But in the very next game the Japanese broke Murray's service to take a 4-3 lead. He pocketed the first set 6-4.



Inn the second set too the Japanese broke Murray in the third game of the match. Murray lost the second set at the same score line of 4-6.

In the third set the Scot came up with a spirited performance by holding on to his serve and breaking his opponent to take a 2-0 lead. But in the third game the Japanese broke Murray's serve, held his and leveled the score 2-2. In the ninth game of the match Daniel once again broke Murray's serve. In the end the third set also was won by the Japanese with the same score as first and second set.

With this defeat Murray's wait for his first Australian Open title and a grand slam title win for more than five years continues. (ANI)

