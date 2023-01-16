Australian Open: Jannik Sinner downs Kyle Edmund; Shang Juncheng makes history with win

Melbourne [Australia], January 16 (ANI): Jannik Sinner made a stunning start at the 2023 Australian Open with a win against Kyle Edmund to open Monday's play in Melbourne here at John Cain Arena.

The 15th-seeded Italian ran away with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win against Edmund.

Next up for Sinner is either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Gregoire Barrere.



"I think I played very solid today. I had some difficult times to finish it off, but I think my level was very good today," Sinner said in his post-match interview in John Cain Arena.

Elsewhere, Shang Juncheng made history for China on Monday in his Grand Slam debut, as the Chinese star became the first man from the Asian nation to win an Australian Open match in the Open Era.

In a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 triumph against Germany's Oscar Otte, the 17-year-old qualifier used his attacking game to control play in Melbourne.

He did not face another break point as he won the match on his third match point after fending off two in the first set.

Shang, the male singles competition's youngest competitor, displayed maturity beyond his years by persevering despite squandering two match points on a return at 5-4 in the fourth set. Otte was serving once more to stay in the game at 6-5 when the lefty completed the task with his fourth break of the game. (ANI)

