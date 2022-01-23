Australian Open: Krejcikova set quarterfinal clash with Keys; Pegula downs Sakkari to advance

Melbourne [Australia], January 23 (ANI): Madison Keys stormed into her third career quarterfinal at the Australian Open with a dominant win over the number eight seed Paula Badosa on Sunday.

Rolling from start to finish inside Rod Laver Arena in a 6-3, 6-1 win over Spaniard Badosa, Keys advanced to her eighth career Grand Slam quarterfinal and first in Melbourne since 2018.

The world number six and Sydney champion Badosa never led in the match, which lasted 69 minutes. America's Madison Keys will now face the number four seed Barbora Krejcikova.



Barbora Krejcikova reached the last-8 after rolling to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against the number 24 seed Victoria Azarenka, the lone former Australian Open winner remaining in the draw.

While Krejcikova played some of her best tennis in an 85-minute victory, hitting 23 winners to 12 unforced errors, Azarenka was also seemingly slowed by a neck injury.

At Margaret Court Arena, the number 21 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States reached the AO QFs for the second straight season after defeating the number five seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6(0), 6-3 on Sunday.

The American matched her 2021 result with a 1-hour and 35-minute victory over 8th-ranked Sakkari. Pegula will either face top-seed Ash Barty or compatriot Amanda Anisimova. (ANI)

