Australian Open: Kyrgios sets blockbuster Medvedev clash; Raducanu, Sabalenka battle through

Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): Australian Nick Kyrgios defeated British qualifier Liam Broady on Tuesday to set up a second-round clash against world number two Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on John Cain Arena.

The dynamic Aussie showcased his repertoire of trick shots throughout his 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory, bringing the raucous crowd to their feet with his hitting as he reached the second round in Melbourne for the eighth time.

Medvedev awaits next for the six-time tour-level titlist after the Russian cruised past World No. 91 Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(3) in one hour and 56 minutes.

At Margaret Court Arena, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated USA's Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a clash that lasted for one hour and 45 minutes.

The number two seed Aryna Sabalenka fought from a set and a break down to triumph over a talented local favourite and her own service woes. She defeated wildcard Storm Sanders 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Australian Open.



At Rod Laver Arena, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas dominated his Swedish opponent Mikael Ymer. The fourth-seed registered a compelling victory by 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in a two hours and 10 minutes contest.

Earlier, ninth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime survived a major scare, battling back to defeat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 0-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round at the Australian Open for the second time.

The eight-time tour-level titlist was tested to the limit by Ruusuvuori but found a way through, hitting 26 winners to triumph in three hours and 43 minutes.

Elsewhere, Alex De Minaur fed off strong home support to rally from a set down and defeat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. A bright start from the sublimely talented Italian suggested that de Minaur would be in for a tough evening on Kia Arena, but Australia's No. 1 player fought back impressively to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

In women's singles, former World No.15 Kaia Kanepi came from a break down in the second set to take out 2016 champion and No.16 seed Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour and 20 minutes. (ANI)

