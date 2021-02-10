Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios survives match points to clinch five-set thriller

Melbourne [Australia], February 10 (ANI): Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios fought hard to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat in the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday.

Kyrgios defeated France's Ugo Humbert (5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4) in a match that lasted for whooping 205 minutes. Kyrgios didn't have a great start as he lost the first set but sealed the second one comfortably.

However, the Australian tennis star suffered a set back as Humbert thrashed him in the third set (3-6). Kyrgios then survived two match points to stage an incredible comeback and won the match which went down to the wire.



Earlier in the day, world number one Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Dominic Thiem both progressed to the third round of the tournament.

Djokovic outclassed America's Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 (2), 6-3 to win the second-round match at the Rod Laver Arena while Thiem defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer in three straight sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in one hour and 39 minutes.

Also, American tennis star Serena Williams and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka progressed to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

While Williams outclassed Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and she wrapped up an easy straight-sets victory, the third-seeded Osaka defeated France's Caroline Garcia in two straight sets (6-2, 6-3) in the match that lasted for 61 minutes. (ANI)

