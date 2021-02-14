Australian Open: Osaka survives Muguruza's challenge, makes it to quarterfinals

Melbourne [Australia], February 14 (ANI): Japan's tennis player and world number three, Naomi Osaka on Sunday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open as she emerged victorious in her fourth-round match.

Osaka defeated Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the fourth round at the Rod Laver Arena to make it to the quarterfinals.

The world number three got off to a good start as she managed to win the first set 6-4 and the honours were on Muguruza to now make a comeback and take the match into the final set.



Muguruza did just that and she managed to change her fortunes around by winning the second set 6-4 and now a final set was to be played to determine the winner of the fourth-round clash.

The final set was a close-fought affair as both Osaka and Muguruza went back and forth, but in the end, world number three Osaka managed to hold onto her own and she progressed to the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Serena Williams will be in action in her fourth-round match in the Australian Open.

In men's fourth-round matches, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will be in action later today. (ANI)

