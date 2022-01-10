Australian Open: Pleased and grateful that judge overturned my visa cancellation, says Djokovic

Melbourne [Australia], January 10 (ANI): World number one men's singles player Novak Djokovic on Monday said he is "pleased and grateful" that the judge has overturned his visa cancellation ahead of the Australian Open.

The tennis star won his legal appeal on procedural grounds, quashing the border officer's initial decision to cancel his visa.

Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia quashed the cancellation of Djokovic's visa and confirmed the twenty-time Grand Slam winner Serbian will be permitted to stay in Australia.

Djokovic was also ordered to be released from detention immediately with his passport and "personal effects".

"I'm pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen.I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic tweeted.



The defending Australian Open champion also thanked his fans for standing with him during the proceedings.

"For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong," he added.

Notably, Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open because he had recently tested positive for COVID-19, court documents published on Saturday has revealed.

The Australian Open organizers granted a medical exemption to vaccine-sceptic Djokovic after which he jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday.

However, on landing the nine-time Australian Open champion spent eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials. (ANI)

