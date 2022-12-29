Australian Open prize money hits record high

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 (ANI): The top tennis players in the world will compete for more than AUD 100 million in prize money across the Australian summer, including the 2023 Australian Open.

The historic high prize pool is a result of a record AUD 76.5 million for the Australian Open 2023 (a 3.4 per cent increase) as well as the addition of the lucrative new United Cup event.

"It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately. We want to ensure Australia is the launchpad for the global season and that we see as much of them as possible. They inspire us all to engage in this great sport as well as inspiring future generations," said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley as quoted by ausopen.com.



The tournament director was ecstatic after making the announcement and mentioned that the inauguration of the United Cup is significant before the grand slam tournament.

"We are delighted to have more than AUD 100 million in prize money on offer across the Australian summer, along with more chances to compete across the country. We've worked tirelessly alongside the ATP and WTA to launch the exciting new United Cup, which includes its own significant ranking points and prize money, a further two WTA and ATP events in Adelaide, the Hobart International and an upgraded ATP 100 Challenger in Canberra.

Talking about the prize money, he said, "At the Australian Open, we've upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year."

Creating new benefits, services, spaces and experiences for the players is also a priority at the Australian Open, ensuring there are lots of happy moments at the 'Happy Slam'. (ANI)

