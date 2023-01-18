Australian Open: Swiatek surges into third round; Jessica Pegula beats Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): World No.1 Iga Swiatek overpowered 84th-ranked Camila Osorio to advance into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open 2023 here at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

Swiatek prevailed under the closed roof defeating 84th-ranked Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Osorio was able to compete with the World No. 1 in several tight games because of her quick reflexes and capacity to hyperextend rallies and modify the ball's course down the line.



But ultimately, the Swiatek power play that sent her to the top of the rankings was what made the difference. With 13 rally victories with her forehand, Swiatek showed how well it can be employed.

"I know [Osorio is] gonna fight till the end and she's not going to give anything for free. She made some good decisions as well. I'm pretty happy that I was solid, and that's the most important thing for me," WTA.com quoted Swiatek as saying.

Elsewhere, American Jessica Pegula beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich at a Grand Slam for the second time in five months on Wednesday to move safely through to the third round of the Australian Open.

Pegula recorded a 6-2, 7-6(5) win in the same round in Melbourne to reach the last 32 for the ninth time in the last 10 majors.

Despite failing to serve out the match earlier at 6-2, 5-4, Pegula nevertheless managed to win in straight sets beneath the roof of Rod Laver Arena in 91 minutes. (ANI)

