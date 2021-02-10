Australian Open: Thiem progresses to third round

Melbourne [Australia], February 10 (ANI): US Open champion Dominic Thiem on Wednesday progressed to the third round of the Australian Open after an easy win over Germany's Dominik Koepfer at here the Margaret Court Arena.

Austrian outclassed his opponent in three straight sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in one hour and 39 minutes.

The first set saw a fight from the German after that it was just a one-way affair. World No. 3 Thiem showed his class and outplayed Koepfer in the second set to win it without losing a single point.



In the third set, Thiem continued his good run and dominated the play and sealed the set 6-2 to proceed further in the Grand Slam.

Thiem will face either Australian Nick Kyrgios or French 29th seed Ugo Humbert next.

Earlier in the day, Marton Fucsovics pulled off a second-round stunner as he saved three match points before sending 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka out 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6(9).

Fucsovics claimed the first two sets before Wawrinka came from behind and won the next two sets. With his two-set lead erased, Fucsovics approached the fifth set swinging freely and once again met Wawrinka blow for blow. The set went the tie-breaker and it was Fucsovics, who emerged out victorious.

Fucsovics moved into the third round and will play against Milos Raonic. (ANI)

