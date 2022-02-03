Beijing Winter Olympics: Manager of Indian contingent tests negative for COVID-19

Beijing [China], February 3 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Thursday confirmed that the manager of the Indian contingent at the Beijing Winter Olympics has tested negative for COVID-19.

"The manager of Indian team Abbas Wani tested negative in the 2 tests done on him in last 24 Hours. Hence the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid Free, Thank you, Harjinder Singh Chef de Mission, Indian Embassy in China, and MYAS Govt of India for taking care of everyone," Batra said in an official statement.

Earlier, the manager of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Winter Beijing Olympics had tested positive for COVID-19. The development was confirmed by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.



"The manager of the Indian contingent Abbas Wani tested Covid-19 positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test," Batra had said in an official statement.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are slated to run from February 4-20. Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from India to have qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. (ANI)

