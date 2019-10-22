Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Monday scripted history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

The 19-year old tennis player gained one spot and is now at fourth position in the latest rankings.

Tennis Canada took to Twitter about the same: "There were some major surges up the rankings from our Canadian men after reaching multiple finals last week... and @Bandreescu_ makes even more history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in the @WTA Rankings."

In September, Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

With this feat, Andreescu also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova. (ANI)

