Canada's tennis player Bianca Andreescu
Canada's tennis player Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Monday scripted history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
The 19-year old tennis player gained one spot and is now at fourth position in the latest rankings.
Tennis Canada took to Twitter about the same: "There were some major surges up the rankings from our Canadian men after reaching multiple finals last week... and @Bandreescu_ makes even more history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in the @WTA Rankings."
[{8067e67a-b322-4c78-9f3a-70e43d63cb05:intradmin/Tennis_canada_XPP2YkV.JPG}]
In September, Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.
With this feat, Andreescu also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:36 IST

Adam Lallana had a proper impact, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Adam Lallana for his 'proper impact' during the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:49 IST

Yuvraj questions BCCI after Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not having a reserve day in the Vijay Hazare trophy after Punjab was denied a semi-final birth due to rain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:09 IST

Indian bowling attack number one in the world, says Kohli's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After India's massive win in the third and final Test against South Africa, Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday hailed India's bowling attack.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:54 IST

CoA tenure to end after BCCI election: Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) administration will end after the election of new office bearers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:52 IST

Virat Kohli is proud of his 'amazing team'

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli is proud of his 'amazing team' after the Men in Blue white-washed South Africa in Test series on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:00 IST

Kohli reveals factors to maintain winning culture and standard...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli said that check on players' workload and bench strength are the two factors which the team needs to maintain as the culture and standard of Indian cricket, which has been going on for years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:58 IST

India consolidate top position in World test Championship

Dubai [UAE], Oct 22 (ANI): India strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over South Africa in the three-match series on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:56 IST

India better than us as batting unit: Faf du Plessis

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After losing the series 3-0 as India won the final Test by an innings and 202 runs, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Tuesday said that the Indian team were better than Proteas in batting.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:52 IST

No liking or disliking anyone: Kohli gives team priority

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): There is no liking or disliking anyone, said India skipper Virat Kohli adding that it is the team which is the top priority for him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:23 IST

MS Dhoni visits Team India at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday visited team India's dressing room here at JSCA Stadium Complex and interacted with the players

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:32 IST

BCCI's selection committee to meet on October 24 to select India...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee meeting will be held on October 24 to select India's squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:21 IST

B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina to attend Test match in Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed her presence on the first day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata slated to take place from November 22 to 26, BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly said. Read More

iocl