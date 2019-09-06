Bianca Andreescu sets up US Open final clash with Serena Williams

New York [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Canada's Bianca Andreescu will face 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open as she defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final on Thursday (local time).

"If someone told me a year ago that I would be in the finals of the US Open this year, I would tell them 'You are crazy,'" official website of US Open quoted Andreescu as saying.

Andreescu, 19, is only the second women's Grand Slam finalist from Canada. Eugenie Bouchard is the first woman from Canada to make it to the finals of a Grand Slam.

She had achieved the feat at 2014 Wimbledon.

This win is Andreescu's 13th consecutive victory and she is only the third player to reach the final in her US Open main draw debut.

Andreescu had earlier faced Serena Williams in the Rogers Cup final in Toronto in August and in the match, Serena was forced to retire with a back injury.

Earlier in the day, Serena defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to enter the finals of the tournament.

The finals of the US Open between Serena and Andreescu will take place on Sunday, September 8. (ANI)

