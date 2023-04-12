Billie Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina helps India script comeback win against Thailand

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 11 (ANI): The Indian women's tennis team began its campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 Asia/Oceania Group I with a 2-1 victory over Thailand in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday.

India's top women's tennis player Ankita Raina helped her country win the tie after Rutuja Bhosale lost the initial rubber. She won a nearly three-hour-long singles match and also played a key role in the doubles match.

Rutuja Bhosale, who is ranked 400th in the WTA singles rankings and was playing on the hard outdoor surface, was the first to rise in the tie. In one hour and four minutes, she lost 6-2, 6-1 to world No. 332 Luksika Kumkhum.



Raina took on Thailand's world No. 315 Peangtarn Plipuech in the second match of the tie. Although dropping the first set in a close decision, Raina battled back admirably to win the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 51 minutes.

The Indian pair Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina however, was pushed on the backfoot straight away by Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech. Raina and Bhosale lost their first serve of the match and eventually, the set despite their best efforts.

The Indian duo then turned the tables on Kumkhum and Plipuechin by finding three breaks in the second set and again in the third set to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 11 minutes.

On Wednesday, the Indian women's tennis team will face hosts Uzbekistan. (ANI)

