Bopanna, Middelkoop win Tel Aviv Open, third doubles title of the year

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 (ANI): Sunday's Tel Aviv Open 2022 ATP 250 competition saw doubles champions Rohan Bopanna from India and his partner Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands take the crown.

The top seeds, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, defeated Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Andres Molteni of Argentina 6-2, 6-4 in the tournament final.

It was 42-year-old Bopanna's third doubles victory of the 2022 ATP Tour. Alongside fellow countryman Ramkumar Ramanathan, he also won the Adelaide International and the Maharashtra Open in January of this year.



The Tel Aviv Open was tricky for Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop because each of the first three rounds required super tie-breaks.

The Indo-Dutch team kept their best performance for last, though, as they broke twice in the first three games to virtually end the set.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second set after breaking through in the third game and, more importantly, maintaining their serve the entire time.

Subsequently, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop win their maiden ATP doubles championship. In July of this year and in 2020, the duo made it to the European Open final, but they lost both times.

