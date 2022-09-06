Calros Alcaraz storms into quaterfinals after victory over Cilic in marathon match

New York [US], September 6 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz prevailed over the experience of Marin Cilic to defeat the Croatian in a humdinger of a match in five sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Playing for a spot in the quarterfinals, the players kept coming back at each other to provide the spectators with an absolute spectacle of a match. The crowd was treated to an excellent display of tennis at the historical Arthur Ashe tournament.

Third-seed Alcaraz is touted to be the next great and the youngster further rose his stocks about the same with an excellent win over the 15th-seed Croatian. The Spaniard had also met Cilic in the Cincinnati Masters last month, where he had trumped him to advance forward.

Having won four titles (ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, Barcelona Open, ATP Masters 1000 Miami, Rio de Janeiro Open) this year the youngster carried that confidence into the match, showing no signs of panic and won the first set without much grit from his opponent.

Marin Cilic returned with much more enthusiasm and zeal in the second set to draw level, giving the Spanish player a run for the money, winning it six games to three.



Alcaraz held his nerve in the third set to take advantage of a set in the game to lead it two sets to one. With Cilic serving to remain in the third set at 4-5, Alcaraz would have a triple set point, finally converting the third to bring the boisterous audience to their feet. The Spaniard won the set 6-4.

Proving that experience does matter, the Croatian stepped onto the court with the intention to save the match. Cilic had two triple break-point chances in the fourth set, converting the second to go up 5-4 and forcing a deciding fifth set.

In the deciding set, Alcaraz trailed by a break in the final set before coming back to win what will undoubtedly be one of his most memorable matches.

This was the third win for the Spaniard over Cilic this year, with the previous two victories coming at Madrid and Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz is still in contention for the number one world ranking, which he might get if he makes the final on Sunday. If he faces Casper Ruud in the final, the pair will be competing for the top spot and their first Grand Slam trophy. If Alcaraz does not meet the Norwegian in the final on Sunday, the number one spot will be his. He would become the first teenager to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings.

He will now face Jannik Sinner, who has defeated the Spanish tennis star twice already.

In 2022, Alcaraz has fallen twice to his next opponent, falling in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3, and the Umag final, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1. (ANI)

