Casper Ruud defeats Diego Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 14 (ANI): Casper Ruud followed up his five ATP Tour titles from 2021 with a first of the new season on Sunday as he overcame local favourite Diego Schwartzman to win the Argentina Open for the second time.

The 2020 champion recovered from a first-set lapse to quieten an energized home crowd and seal a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win in two hours, 35 minutes in Buenos Aires.



"It's been an unbelievable week," said Ruud after sealing his seventh ATP Tour title. "To come back here and try to defend the title not from last year but from two years ago has been a challenge, and I enjoyed every minute of it."

"Playing in front of all the fans on this centre court was a great feeling again, being back on clay, coming back to South America after two years, so I hope I can come back next year and try to do the same."

The World No. 8 is now unbeaten after two appearances in Buenos Aires, and Sunday's win extended the Norwegian's winning streak in ATP 250 events on clay to 18. (ANI)

