Conference call between AITA and ITF deferred to Tuesday

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A conference call, which was scheduled to take place between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday, has been deferred for Tuesday now.
The conference call was scheduled to discuss the participation of Indian players in the Davis Cup, being held in Pakistan. However, an AITA source told ANI that the conference will now take place on Tuesday at 2:30 pm (London time).
Earlier, AITA had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.
The letter was written because of the current tension between both the countries after India abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The competition will take place in Islamabad on September 14 and 15. (ANI)

