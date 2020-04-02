COVID-19: US Open organisers looking to go ahead with tournament as planned

New York [USA], Apr 2 (ANI): The organisers of the US Open have said that they are looking to start the tournament on August 31 this year despite the threat of coronavirus.

Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled on Wednesday due to COVID-19, however, after that, the organisers of the US Open released a statement saying, that they are closely monitoring the situation and are still looking to go ahead as planned.

"At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament. The USTA is closely monitoring the rapidly-changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies," the USTA said in an official statement.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War 11.

"It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," AELTC said in a statement.

The entire grass-court tournament was scheduled to commence on June 29. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.

New York remains one of the hardest-hit areas in America due to coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11. (ANI)

