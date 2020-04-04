COVID-19: USTA asks people to take a break from tennis

New York [USA], April 4 (ANI): The United States Tennis Association on Friday (local time) advised people not to play tennis during the coronavirus pandemic.

This advisory comes just days after the association said that they are planning to go ahead with the US Open as planned.

"Based on the recommendations of the USTA COVID-19 Advisory Group, the USTA believes that it is in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from playing the sport we love," the USTA said in an official statement.

"Although there are no specific studies on tennis and COVID-19, medical advisors believe there is the possibility that the virus responsible for COVID-19 could be transmitted through common sharing and handling of tennis balls, gate handles, benches, net posts and even court surfaces," it added.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled by the organisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Slam tennis tournament was slated to commence from June 29, but the decision was made to cancel it for the first time since World War II.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) earlier jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Tours until July 13.

The French Open which was scheduled for May was postponed to September-October this year. (ANI)

