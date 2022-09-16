Davis Cup 2022: India to face Norway on Friday in World Group One

Lillehammer [Norway], September 16 (ANI): India will face much stronger opposition in Norway at the Davis Cup tie of World Group One on Friday.

Tennis star Casper Rudd will make an appearance in the first match of the tie, with the World number two taking on Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran. The Indian has an uphill task on his hands facing the Norwegian who just played in the US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, finishing as the runner-up.

The US Open finalist will also feature in the doubles match that will take place on Saturday. India will be represented by Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, while Viktor Durasovic will partner Rudd.

India will play a total of five matches in their tie against Norway. The first of the two singles matches will start at 9.30 p.m. IST on Friday. The second day's play, with doubles as the first match, will commence at 5.30 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Rohit Rajpal will be leading the team, while Zeeshan Ali has been appointed as the coach.



The Indian tennis team defeated Denmark in their Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoff tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club in March 2022.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan wrapped up the five-match series with a 6(3)-7(7), 6-4, 7(7)-6(4) victory over Danish captain Frederik Nielsen and his partner Mikael Torpegaard as India gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 over Danish team.

India have made it to the Davis Cup final thrice - 1966, 1974, and 1987 - but could never win the 'World Cup of Tennis' as the premier international team event popularly described by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Opening day:

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Casper Rudd followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Viktor Durasovic

Chile, India, Uzbekistan, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Uruguay, Ukraine, Pakistan, Peru, Lebanon, Mexico, Lithuania, New Zealand, Bolivia, Switzerland, Belarus, Poland, Slovenia, Turkey, South Africa, Barbados, Tunisia, and Denmark (ANI)

