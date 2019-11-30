Davis Cup: India lead by 2-0 against Pakistan on day one

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Nov 29 (ANI): Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal won their respective matches in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to give their team a 2-0 lead on the opening day here on Friday.

Ramanathan trounced Muhammad Shoaib in two straight-sets 6-0, 6-0. His opponent failed to secure a single point in the clash.

While in the other game of the day, Nagal defeated Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-2.

Veteran Leander Paes and debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will now look to seal the tie when they clash with Hufaiza and Shoaib in the doubles match on Saturday. (ANI)

