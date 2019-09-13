Davis Cup: India to take on Pak in November after security review

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced the new dates for the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan which will be held in Islamabad tentatively on November 29-30 or on November 30-December 1 this year.

"The security situation will be reviewed on November 4 whether the tie can be held in Islamabad or to be shifted to a neutral venue," AITA said in a statement.

On August 22 the International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan scheduled to be held in September after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on September 14-15," ITF had said in the statement.

"The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials, and spectators," the statement added.

The tournament will now take place in November and the dates will be declared by September 9. ITF will monitor the security situation in Pakistan and re-examine the situation before the tournament.

"The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than September 9. The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie," ITF had said in the statement.

AITA had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

The letter was written after India abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. After which the situation between India and Pakistan became tense. (ANI)

