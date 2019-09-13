Davis Cup logo
Davis Cup logo

Davis Cup: India to take on Pak in November after security review

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced the new dates for the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan which will be held in Islamabad tentatively on November 29-30 or on November 30-December 1 this year.
"The security situation will be reviewed on November 4 whether the tie can be held in Islamabad or to be shifted to a neutral venue," AITA said in a statement.
On August 22 the International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan scheduled to be held in September after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.
"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on September 14-15," ITF had said in the statement.
"The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials, and spectators," the statement added.
The tournament will now take place in November and the dates will be declared by September 9. ITF will monitor the security situation in Pakistan and re-examine the situation before the tournament.
"The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than September 9. The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie," ITF had said in the statement.
ITF postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November, after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.
AITA had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.
The letter was written after India abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. After which the situation between India and Pakistan became tense. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:14 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed retains captaincy for Sri Lanka series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed has retained his captaincy in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:36 IST

Japan Olympic Museum all set to open in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 13 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan's Olympic Museum located near the National Olympic Stadium here is all set to open for the public on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Mitchell Marsh fifer bundles England for 294 in fifth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's five-wicket haul helped Australia to bundled out England for 294 runs in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:02 IST

Ireland's head coach Graham Ford signs three-year contract...

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 13 (ANI): Ireland's head coach Graham Ford signed a three-year contract extension with the board until April 2022 on Friday ahead of the T20I tri-nation series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:58 IST

BCCI on track to hold elections as planned on October 22: Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on track for holding elections as planned on October 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:05 IST

Standard of Indian football team has improved drastically, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday lauded the Indian football team, saying the standard of the side has improved drastically.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:18 IST

Hockey India names 18-member women's squad for upcoming tour to England

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced an 18-member women's team for the upcoming tour to England, which is scheduled to begin on September 27.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:50 IST

Japan's Naomi Osaka announces split with coach

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka on Friday said she is splitting with her coach Jermain Jenkins.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:15 IST

It's an honour to represent my country, says Shubman Gill

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After getting a nod in the Test team for the upcoming series against South Africa, batsman Shubman Gill said that it is always an honour to represent the country, no matter the colour of the jersey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:11 IST

Thank you for bestowing this honour: Kohli on getting stand...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After getting a pavilion named after him at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium", India skipper Virat Kohli posted series of pictures on Friday and thanked the Delhi and District Cricket Association for bestowing the honour upon him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:59 IST

Hong Kong Open postponed amid protests

Hong Kong [China], Sept 13 (ANI): Hong Kong Tennis Association (HKTA) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Friday announced that the upcoming Hong Kong Open has been postponed due to the prevailing situation in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:22 IST

Tennis star Kim Clijsters to come out of retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Tennis star Kim Clijsters has announced that she would be coming out of retirement and will be making a return to the tennis court in 2020.

Read More
iocl