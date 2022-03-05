Davis Cup: Indian tennis team members inspire aspiring Delhi players

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): It was a dream come true for young aspiring tennis players as they felt lucky to get a glimpse of their favourite Indian tennis players practising ahead of the Davis Cup tie against Denmark here at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Young aspiring tennis player Sagar Kumar achieved his career-best junior ranking of 21 in the Under 16 AITA ranking in 2021. He is one of the best prospects of EduTennis academy and he was excited to see his favourite tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran practice in front of him.

"I am very excited because it is after a long time. I am very excited to watch them play here and I hope India will win. Next year I want to be in the Indian team. My favourite player is Prajnesh Gunneswaran. He is very creative as a player." Kumar said.

Anup Giri, a 17-year-old young aspiring tennis player from Delhi, said he was excited to see the Indian team players.

"I am so much excited. I like to see them playing and I am getting inspired. I wanted to be here to see them playing and I am having a very good experience. I want the Indian team to win. I like Divij Sharan. He is an idol for me. I like his style," he said.

Vansh Arora, another 17-year told tennis enthusiast, said Bopanna is among his favourites.

"I am very excited for them. I am really excited for them on 4-5th March. I feel like I should also go out and play with them when I see them play. Bopanna is my favourite and Divij Sharan," he said.

Ashif Ali, 16, said he was watching Indian team players live for the first time.

"I am very excited. This is the first time I am watching them live," he said.

Not only boys, there were many girls too who have got inspired seeing Indian tennis players.

"I use to see them on TV and it was always a dream for me to watch them play live. So, it is a wonderful experience, "said Srishti Pandey, a young tennis player from Delhi.

"It is wonderful to see them play. We had dreams to watch them one day so seeing them play right in front of my eyes makes me feel really grateful that I am in this circuit to see them play," said tennis enthusiast Swati Chauhan.

Indian players are also an inspiration for para-tennis player Nikunj Mudgal.

"It was my dream come true. I always saw them on TV, so watching them play in front of my eyes is like dream coming true. I will be there to cheer for them. Divij Sharan and Yuki Bhambri are my favourite tennis players because they are from my academy, " he said.

All these young aspiring players will turn into fans to cheer for India at the Davis Cup tie as they take on Denmark.

The aspiring Indian tennis players are from Delhi-based tennis for development programme. Under these programmes, students learn tennis as well as essential life skills. (ANI)