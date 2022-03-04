Davis Cup: Ramanathan, Bhambri give India 2-0 lead against Denmark

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Indian tennis team enjoyed a great start on Friday against Denmark in their Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoff tie here at the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri won their respective singles matches on the first day as India lead Denmark 2-0 in the five-match series.

In the first match, Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is the highest-ranked Indian men's singles player at 170, defeated world No. 824 Christian Sigsgaard 6-3, 6-2.



Yuki Bhambri meanwhile, won against Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard 6-4, 6-4 in the second match.

The two-day rubber on the fast grass courts of DGC is the first tie between India and Denmark since September 1984 when the visitors won 3-2 at Aarhus. The only other time both sides faced each other was in 1927 when Denmark blanked India 5-0 in the quarterfinals in Copenhagen.

India have made it to the Davis Cup final thrice - 1966, 1974 and 1987 - but could never won the 'World Cup of Tennis' as the premier international team event is popularly described by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

India have been allotted a home tie after three years and Delhi will host Davis Cup matches after more than five years. The last time Delhi had hosted Davis Cup matches was in September 2016 when Rafael Nadal led Spain had whitewashed India 5-0 in the World Group Play-off round at the DLTA complex here. (ANI)

