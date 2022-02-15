Delray Beach Open: Millman upsets Cressy in opener; Nakashima, Johnson ease through

Florida [USA], February 15 (ANI): Twenty-year-old Brandon Nakashima coasted to the second round of the Delray Beach Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over fellow American Denis Kudla on Monday night.

Nakashima, who made his ATP debut in Delray Beach in 2020, is the youngest player in the singles field. Nakashima, who reached the quarter-finals in Florida two years ago, will now try to advance that far again when he plays seventh seed Adrian Mannarino or British qualifier Liam Broady next in the ATP 250 tournament.

In another match, Australian John Millman eliminated eighth seed, Maxime Cressy of the United States, 6-7(2), 7-6(2), 7-6(3) after two hours and 54 minutes.



The serve-and-volleying Cressy put pressure on Millman with his attacking style in the windy conditions throughout the match. But the 32-year-old remained calm under pressure to battle on.

Two-time semifinalist Steve Johnson moved on to the second round with his 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-2 over former champion Kevin Anderson. Johnson now has 16 wins in Delray Beach, tied for the fourth-most in tournament history with Sam Querrey.

Earlier, German Oscar Otte reached the second round with a 7-6(8), 6-3 victory against Japanese lefty Yoshihito Nishioka and Italian Andreas Seppi defeated German Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-4. (ANI)

