Delray Beach Open: Norrie beats Korda to reach semis; Opelka, Millman also advance

Florida [US], February 19 (ANI): Three of the top four seeds of the 2022 Delray Beach Open have reached the semifinals, including the number one seed Cameron Norrie on Friday.

This is the second time in the last three years where three semifinalists were seeded. A seeded player has won the title in two of the last three years. Norrie takes on South Florida's Tommy Paul on Saturday while Delray Beach resident Reilly Opelka faces Australian John Millman in the other semi-final.

Reilly Opelka knocked off the number seven seed Adrian Mannarino, who reached the Australian Open Round of 16 this year, to advance to the semifinals. Opelka, who beat Mannarino on his way to the Dallas title last week, picked up his 10th career win in Delray Beach. He has now won 10 out of his last 12 matches.



Australian John Millman upset No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP Tour semifinal in the United States since 2016. This is Millman's deepest run in Delray Beach in his four appearances.

The third time -- and the third set -- was the charm for Cameron Norrie against Sebastian Korda in Delray Beach on Friday. After straight-set losses to the American at the Delray Beach Open (SF) last season and the Australian Open (R1) this year, the World No. 13 got his first win in the ATP head-to-head matchup, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(4).

After escaping with the win, Norrie will face fourth seed Tommy Paul in Saturday's semis, after the fourth seed dismissed Stefan Kozlov, 6-3, 6-1, in an all-American quarter-final earlier in the day. (ANI)

