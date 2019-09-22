Divij Sharan bags St. Petersburg Open doubles title

Saint Petersburg [Russia], Sept 22 (ANI): Indian tennis player Divij Sharan clinched the men's doubles title in the St. Petersburg Open with partner Igor Zelenay on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

After winning the first set, Sharan and Zelenay suffered a 3-6 defeat in the second set. Both of them faced a tough competition in the third set as well but made their way to win it 10-8.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Sharan.

"Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete #Tennis star @divijsharan who won the men's doubles at the St. Petersburg #ATP250 with his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay beating Marco Berretini-Simone Bolelli 6-3,3-6,10-8. Good show! @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @ATP_Tour," SAI tweeted. (ANI)

