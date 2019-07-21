Divij Sharan ties the knot with 'best partner' Samantha Murray

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Asian Games 2018 gold medallist and Indian's Divij Sharan got married to British tennis player Samantha Murray.

Sharan on Sunday shared the news with his fans on Twitter, revealing the two are hitched. "My best partner @SamMurray87 #SamAndDivHitched #PerfectMatch #SamWedsDivijPart1," Sharan wrote alongside a photo from their wedding.



Sharan along with Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna overcame the British duo of Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara to clinch the ATP tour title in men's doubles event at the Maharashtra Open in January this year. The win marked Sharan's fourth trophy from five tour-level doubles finals.

Sharan and China's Yingying Duan were handed defeat at the hands of British duo of Eden Silva and Evan Hoyt in straight sets of mixed doubles in the second round of the Wimbledon.

While in men's doubles, Sharan and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner lost to Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo in Round of 16. (ANI)

