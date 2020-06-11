Djokovic, Thiem to return to court with Adria Tour

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The tennis legends will return to the court this week with the Adria Tour after a three month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature current world number one Novak Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic.

The ATP Tour remains suspended till July 31 but Djokovic along with other stars have agreed to take part in the exhibition matches.

The opening two rounds of the series will be played in Belgrade, Serbia from June 13-14 and Zadar, Croatia from June 20-21. Each match played at the event will be the best of three sets, with four games in each set.



"The excitement around live tennis' return has been building and the coming together of the world's best tennis talent this weekend is a chance for fans to see how the preparations of best players in the world are faring ahead of the Grand Slams in August and September," Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said in a statement.

"We are uniquely placed to amplify this moment by harnessing the scale of our channel and platform portfolio, Coupled with our deep and rich history in telling the stories from tennis that matter, means we are set to continue creating rewarding experiences for fans to enjoy," he added.

The match schedule for the tournament is yet to be confirmed. (ANI)

