Djokovic wins sixth Wimbledon title, equals Federer-Nadal's tally of 20 Grand Slams

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): World number one Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Sunday won his sixth Wimbledon title.

With this win, Djokovic now has 20 Grand Slams to his name and he is now equal with Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

With this win, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams this year -- the Australian Open, French Open and now the Wimbledon. The top-seed would now look to end the year on a high by winning the last Grand Slam -- the US Open.

In the finals of Wimbledon 2021, Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 here at the Centre Court. The entire match lasted for three hours and 24 minutes.

In the final, the first set between Djokovic and Berrettini went back and forth and it stood level at 6-6 with neither one of them looking to give away an inch. In the end, the Italian Berrettini went on to win the first set 7-6.



The 34-year-old Djokovic made a strong comeback in the second set, winning it 6-4. As a result, the match was set to at least go to the fourth set.

Carrying his momentum forward, Djokovic won the third set 6-4 and he was just one more set away from capturing his sixth Wimbledon title.

The Serbian did not waste any time and he did not let the opportunity go, and as a result, he won the fourth set and as a result, he won the match.

Ashleigh Barty on Saturday crowned the Wimbledon women's champion after she defeated Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash.

This was the first Wimbledon win for Barty and her second Grand Slam win. (ANI)

