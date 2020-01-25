Dominic Thiem advances to fourth-round of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 25 (ANI): Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena here on Saturday.
Thiem defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4.
The Austrian won the first two games easily but Taylor came back strong in the third set which ended in tie-breaker in the latter's favour.
Thiem then claimed the fourth set and avoided another five-setter in the tournament.
He will now face Gael Monfils in the fourth round on Sunday, January 26. (ANI)
