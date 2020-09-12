Dominic Thiem becomes 1st Austrian to reach US Open singles final

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): Dominic Thiem on Friday (local time) became the first Austrian to reach the finals of the US Open.

In the semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, Thiem secured a 6-2, 7-6, 7-6, victory through straight sets win.

"After the first set, it could easily have been two-sets-to-one down. I played my best tennis at the ends of the sets, and both tiebreaks were amazing," US Open's official website quoted Thiem as saying.



"Tiebreaks are really mentally a tough thing. I don't like them at all, to be honest," he added.

Earlier in the day, German tennis player Alexander Zverev came back from two sets down to secure a dramatic 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, US Open semi-final win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

With this win, Zverev became the first German man to reach the US Open singles final since Michael Stich in 1994.

Thiem will play fifth-seeded Zverev in the US Open final on Sunday. (ANI)

